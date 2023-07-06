All you need to know about Instagram Threads, Meta's new #TwitterKiller

Tech giant Meta officially launched Instagram's micro-blogging counterpart 'Threads' on Thursday, July 6, in over 100 countries through both Apple's App Store and Google's Play Store.

It has not yet been launched in the European Union due to data privacy concerns. It is available for download in India at present.

The brand-new app has already clocked in over 10 million sign-ups in its first seven hours. Additionally, Meta's stock rose by 3% prior to the launch, surpassing the gains of competing tech companies.

Dubbed the "Twitter-killer app" and "Twitter's standalone rival", Threads has been advertised as Twitter's most formidable competitor so far — leading to a war of words between the two respective CEOs — Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk — ultimately leading to them challenging each other to a 'cage-fight'.