Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple and OpenAI over alleged anti-competitive practices

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, has filed a lawsuit against Apple and OpenAI in a US federal court in Texas, accusing the two tech giants of colluding to suppress competition in the AI sector.

The complaint claims that Apple and OpenAI have effectively “locked up markets” to protect monopolies and block rivals, including xAI, from competing fairly.

A central focus of the lawsuit is Apple’s exclusive integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot into its iPhone operating system. xAI argues that this deal gives ChatGPT an unfair advantage, limiting the visibility of competing AI chatbots such as xAI’s Grok on the Apple App Store.

According to the suit, Apple’s arrangement makes ChatGPT the only generative AI chatbot natively available on its devices, discouraging users from installing alternatives.

The complaint also alleges that Apple has deliberately “deprioritised” Grok and slowed the approval process for its updates, further restricting its reach.

xAI maintains that without this exclusive deal, Apple would have no reason to hinder its app’s visibility, and that such actions stifle innovation and investment in generative AI chatbots and broader AI super apps.