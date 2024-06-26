OpenAI launches ChatGPT desktop app for Mac users

Sam Altman-run AI company OpenAI on Wednesday, 26 June announced that ChatGPT is now available for all Apple Mac users.

ChatGPT on Mac computers was announced earlier this month during Apple’s flagship ‘WWDC 2024’ conference.

The companied had announced integration between OpenAI’s chatbot and Apple’s operating systems for iPhone, iPad and Mac.

“The ChatGPT desktop app for macOS is now available for all users,” OpenAI posted on X social media platform.

“Get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut,” the company informed.