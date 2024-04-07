OpenAI used over a million hours of YouTube videos to train GPT-4: report

Sam Altman-run OpenAI transcribed more than a million hours of YouTube videos to train its AI model called GPT-4, a report has claimed. The New York Times reported that OpenAI knew this was not legal but “believed it to be fair use”.

“OpenAI president Greg Brockman was personally involved in collecting videos that were used,” according to the report.

An OpenAI spokesperson told Verge that the company uses “numerous sources including publicly available data and partnerships for non-public data,” to maintain its global research competitiveness.