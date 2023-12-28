ChatGPT: New York Times sues OpenAI over article usage

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft on Wednesday, 27 December, alleging that the tech giants used millions of articles without permission to train the artificial intelligence models that power tools such as ChatGPT.

The lawsuit said the two companies "seek to free-ride on The Times' massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment."

Microsoft has a partnership with OpenAI that allows it to capitalise on the AI technology made by the smaller company. It is also OpenAI's biggest financial backer

While no sum is specifically requested from OpenAI and Microsoft, the New York Times said it "seeks to hold them responsible for the billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages that they owe for the unlawful copying and use of The Times's uniquely valuable works."

The lawsuit also requests the destruction of ChatGPT and other large language models that were trained on New York Times articles.