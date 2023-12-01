ChatGPT one year on: How has it affected the way we work?

ChatGPT will likely have a direct impact on the world of work. Investment bank Goldman Sachs for instance estimates that artificial intelligence (AI) systems such as ChatGPT could lead to the automation of up to 300 million jobs worldwide. Academic and creative professions would be most affected.

And while this may sound like bad news, it does not have to be. While Goldman Sachs says the "impact of AI on the labor market is likely to be significant, most jobs and industries are only partially exposed to automation and are thus more likely to be complemented rather than substituted by AI."

Daniel, a software developer employed by a large corporation, agrees with this optimistic assessment. He does not want to reveal his full name, however, citing competition among tech companies.

"You can't give a detailed programming assignment [to ChatGPT] and expect perfect results," Daniel told DW. "It works best for me if I take ChatGPT's answers as a suggestion and then continue to build on that to create something better in dialogue with the AI platform."

And so far, ChatGPT results are not always reliable. Even if they can look convincing at first glance, they sometimes amount to utter nonsense. OpenAI has said it plans to iron out such AI "hallucinations" in the next one to two years.

Some tech experts, however, doubt such "hallucinations" will ever disappear. This means if individuals use ChatGPT to answer very important questions, they should carefully check the results.

German international broadcaster DW is also experimenting with AI. But "generative AI will not replace the work of our journalists," according to DW editor-in-chief Manuela Kasper-Claridge.