Return of Sam: Has OpenAI resolved its core schism?

In a surprising turn of events, Sam Altman has reclaimed his position as CEO of OpenAI after a tumultuous period marked by unexpected corporate manoeuvres and internal upheaval. The reinstatement follows a controversial attempt to remove Altman from his role despite significant backing from Microsoft and most of the OpenAI workforce. The rollercoaster of events, while chaotic, is expected to pave the way for a stronger and more focused OpenAI with a renewed sense of mission.

Altman, who will be returning as OpenAI CEO, has agreed to an internal investigation into his conduct, according to a report in the Indian Express. A Tuesday report by The Information also was revealed that Altman has consented to an internal investigation.

This information comes from a source familiar with the situation, who shared that Altman and his team are actively advocating for increased control over the organisation, which includes seeking the removal of the board responsible for his initial termination.

The recent shake-up unfolded unexpectedly, beginning with Microsoft's offer to hire Altman and Greg Brockman, followed by the sudden appointment of Twitch co-founder Emmett Shear as interim CEO.

Despite the apparent disorder in the process, industry observers anticipate that the outcome will lead to a more robust OpenAI with clarified objectives. Restructuring OpenAI's governance will likely foster a more amicable relationship with Microsoft, providing stability and predictability in their collaborative efforts in the generative AI field.