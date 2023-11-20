10 reasons to think Microsoft may have staged a coup amid OpenAI 'circus show'
Microsoft announced it was hiring Sam Altman just two days after his sacking by OpenAI, who in turn hired Emmett Shear, formerly of Twitch, as interim CEO
In the wake of an unexpected leadership upheaval at OpenAI, the tech industry is abuzz with speculation: did Microsoft orchestrate a strategic coup amidst the turmoil? The dramatic saga unfolded as OpenAI's board ousted Sam Altman from his role as chief executive, only for Microsoft to promptly counteract the move by announcing Altman's recruitment just two days later.
Simultaneously, OpenAI revealed its own strategic manoeuvre, appointing Emmett Shear, formerly the chief executive of the popular live-streaming platform Twitch, as the interim CEO. These tech giants' swift and synchronised actions have left industry observers questioning whether Microsoft has deftly navigated the chaos to secure a pivotal position in the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence.
National Herald looks at 10 points that unravel the intricacies of this weekend saga, exploring the strategic positioning, market reactions, and the industry's perception of Microsoft's audacious coup amid what some have dubbed an "embarrassing circus show" at OpenAI.
1. Microsoft's billion-dollar power play: In a jaw-dropping twist, Microsoft, armed with a whopping $13 billion investment in OpenAI, transforms a crisis into an opportunity, unveiling a masterful plan that could reshape the future of AI.
2. Altman's lightning comeback: Just 48 hours after being ousted as OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman makes an astonishing return, not to OpenAI but to Microsoft, where he's tapped to lead an all-star team in the pursuit of groundbreaking AI research.
3. Analysts cheer Microsoft's win: Oppenheimer's Timothy Horan declares it a "major MSFT win," as Altman and his team become Microsoft employees, securing the tech giant's access to cutting-edge large-language models and positioning them for the next AI breakthrough.
4. Havemeyer's coup conundrum: Macquarie's Frederick Havemeyer raises eyebrows, suggesting Satya Nadella might have pulled off a coup of his own. The potential influx of OpenAI talent to Microsoft is viewed as a strategic move, securing top-tier technical minds and retaining intellectual property rights.
5. Stock market victory dance: Microsoft shares dance to a 0.8% rise in premarket trading on Monday, prompting Evercore ISI's Kirk Materne to declare it a "clear win." The addition of Altman's team not only quells uncertainty at OpenAI but positions Microsoft for long-term AI domination.
6. OpenAI's rapid response: Amidst the chaos, OpenAI acts swiftly, appointing Emmett Shear, former Twitch CEO, as its interim leader. A strategic move to steady the ship and navigate through uncharted waters.
7. Nadella's confidence boost: Microsoft's CEO, Satya Nadella, exudes confidence in the partnership with OpenAI. His excitement about Altman, Brockman, and their team leading a new era of advanced AI research at Microsoft resonates with industry watchers.
8. The plot thickens with Shear: Former Twitch helmsman Emmett Shear steps into the interim CEO role at OpenAI, adding another layer to the unfolding saga. Will he bring a fresh perspective to the not-for-profit research lab?
9. Analysts predictions: Despite the weekend's rollercoaster, industry analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities views Microsoft's moves as a takeover by the "adults in the room," securing vital assets for advanced AI research.
10. Microsoft's checkmate: As the dust settles, Microsoft emerges unscathed and strategically fortified, holding the keys to the AI kingdom. The weekend's upheaval could be remembered as the pivotal moment when Microsoft reshaped the narrative of AI's future.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines