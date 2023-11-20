10 reasons to think Microsoft may have staged a coup amid OpenAI 'circus show'

National Herald looks at 10 points that unravel the intricacies of this weekend saga, exploring the strategic positioning, market reactions, and the industry's perception of Microsoft's audacious coup amid what some have dubbed an "embarrassing circus show" at OpenAI.

1. Microsoft's billion-dollar power play: In a jaw-dropping twist, Microsoft, armed with a whopping $13 billion investment in OpenAI, transforms a crisis into an opportunity, unveiling a masterful plan that could reshape the future of AI.

2. Altman's lightning comeback: Just 48 hours after being ousted as OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman makes an astonishing return, not to OpenAI but to Microsoft, where he's tapped to lead an all-star team in the pursuit of groundbreaking AI research.

3. Analysts cheer Microsoft's win: Oppenheimer's Timothy Horan declares it a "major MSFT win," as Altman and his team become Microsoft employees, securing the tech giant's access to cutting-edge large-language models and positioning them for the next AI breakthrough.

4. Havemeyer's coup conundrum: Macquarie's Frederick Havemeyer raises eyebrows, suggesting Satya Nadella might have pulled off a coup of his own. The potential influx of OpenAI talent to Microsoft is viewed as a strategic move, securing top-tier technical minds and retaining intellectual property rights.

5. Stock market victory dance: Microsoft shares dance to a 0.8% rise in premarket trading on Monday, prompting Evercore ISI's Kirk Materne to declare it a "clear win." The addition of Altman's team not only quells uncertainty at OpenAI but positions Microsoft for long-term AI domination.