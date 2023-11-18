Sam Altman: OpenAI CEO ousted from company, says board

Altman acknowledged he was leaving OpenAI in a post on X, but did not say anything about his interaction with the board.

"i loved my time at openai. it was transformative for me personally, and hopefully the world a little bit. most of all i loved working with such talented people. will have more to say about what’s next later," he wrote.

The board also said that OpenAI President Greg Brockman will be stepping down as chairman of the board but "will remain in his role at the company, reporting to the CEO."

But Brockman posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, he sent to OpenAI employees in which he wrote, "based on today's news, i quit."

The company said its board consists of OpenAI's chief scientist Ilya Sutskever, and three non-employees: Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, tech entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner of the Georgetown Center for Security and Emerging Technology.