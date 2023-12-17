Geographic biases exist in ChatGPT, reveal researchers

Researchers have discovered limitations in ChatGPT’s capacity to provide location-specific information about environmental justice issues.

Their findings, published in the journal Telematics and Informatics, suggest the potential for geographic biases existing in current generative artificial intelligence (AI) models.

“As a geographer and geospatial data scientist, generative AI is a tool with powerful potential,” said Assistant Professor Junghwan Kim of the College of Natural Resources and Environment at Virginia Tech.

“At the same time, we need to investigate the limitations of the technology to ensure that future developers recognize the possibilities of biases. That was the driving motivation of this research,” Kim added.

Utilising a list of the 3,108 counties in the contiguous United States, the research group asked the ChatGPT interface to answer a prompt asking about the environmental justice issues in each county.

The researchers selected environmental justice as a topic to expand the range of questions typically used to test the performance of generative AI tools.