Macron pushes for US-Iran agreement, backs reopening of Strait of Hormuz

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the United States and Iran to reach a diplomatic agreement without delay, arguing that a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are essential to restoring stability in the West Asia.

In a series of discussions with key regional leaders, Macron emphasised the need for an immediate reduction in tensions and the resumption of maritime traffic through the strategically important waterway in accordance with international law.

The French leader said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. According to Macron, he conveyed a common message during each conversation: Washington and Tehran must move quickly towards an agreement that can help stabilise the region.

Macron said the first priority should be securing a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes. He added that broader negotiations should then continue to address unresolved issues, including Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missile capabilities and wider regional security concerns.