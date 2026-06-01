Macron pushes for US-Iran agreement, backs reopening of Strait of Hormuz
French president says restoring maritime traffic and securing a ceasefire must be immediate priorities
French President Emmanuel Macron has urged the United States and Iran to reach a diplomatic agreement without delay, arguing that a ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are essential to restoring stability in the West Asia.
In a series of discussions with key regional leaders, Macron emphasised the need for an immediate reduction in tensions and the resumption of maritime traffic through the strategically important waterway in accordance with international law.
The French leader said he had spoken with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi. According to Macron, he conveyed a common message during each conversation: Washington and Tehran must move quickly towards an agreement that can help stabilise the region.
Macron said the first priority should be securing a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes. He added that broader negotiations should then continue to address unresolved issues, including Iran's nuclear programme, ballistic missile capabilities and wider regional security concerns.
France, he said, is prepared to contribute to efforts aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the Gulf. Paris is considering participation in a multinational initiative, jointly led with Britain, to safeguard commercial shipping passing through the Strait of Hormuz.
The French President also highlighted the situation in Lebanon, calling for an end to hostilities and reaffirming France's support for efforts to strengthen Lebanese state institutions, sovereignty and territorial integrity.
His remarks came as tensions remained high across the region. Lebanese authorities reported that an Israeli airstrike near a hospital in the southern city of Tyre injured several medical staff members and caused significant damage to the facility.
Meanwhile, diplomatic negotiations between the United States and Iran appear to remain fluid. Reports from US media suggest President Donald Trump is seeking modifications to the framework of a proposed agreement aimed at ending the conflict, while Tehran is preparing to submit additional amendments of its own.
The evolving positions on both sides have raised concerns that negotiations could face further delays. While Washington is reportedly looking to accelerate the process through increased pressure, any final agreement will require approval from Iran's highest leadership, adding another layer of complexity to the talks.
With energy markets closely monitoring developments around the Strait of Hormuz and regional security remaining fragile, international efforts to secure a diplomatic breakthrough are expected to intensify in the coming weeks.
With IANS inputs