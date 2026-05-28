US strikes Iranian military site as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate

The United States carried out fresh overnight strikes on a military site in Iran, targeting what Washington described as a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the region, according to multiple US media reports.

US forces also intercepted drones launched from Iran, CBS News reported, citing a US official. The official characterised the operation as “defensive” and insisted that the fragile US-Iran ceasefire remained intact despite the latest escalation.

The strikes came amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route. Iranian news agency Fars reported that three explosions were heard east of the port city of Bandar Abbas around 1:30 am local time on Thursday.

Iranian air defences were activated shortly after the blasts, while authorities launched an investigation to determine the source of the explosions.

In its first reaction to the overnight developments, Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the US action as “provocative” and warned that Tehran would respond firmly to any threat against its sovereignty and security. Iranian officials, however, stopped short of announcing immediate retaliatory action, while reiterating that the country remained committed to defending its territorial integrity.