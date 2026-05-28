US strikes Iranian military site as Strait of Hormuz tensions escalate
Iran’s foreign ministry calls US action “provocative” and warns of a firm response to any threat against its sovereignty and security
The United States carried out fresh overnight strikes on a military site in Iran, targeting what Washington described as a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the region, according to multiple US media reports.
US forces also intercepted drones launched from Iran, CBS News reported, citing a US official. The official characterised the operation as “defensive” and insisted that the fragile US-Iran ceasefire remained intact despite the latest escalation.
The strikes came amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route. Iranian news agency Fars reported that three explosions were heard east of the port city of Bandar Abbas around 1:30 am local time on Thursday.
Iranian air defences were activated shortly after the blasts, while authorities launched an investigation to determine the source of the explosions.
In its first reaction to the overnight developments, Iran’s foreign ministry condemned the US action as “provocative” and warned that Tehran would respond firmly to any threat against its sovereignty and security. Iranian officials, however, stopped short of announcing immediate retaliatory action, while reiterating that the country remained committed to defending its territorial integrity.
The military action unfolded as US President Donald Trump signalled a hardening stance toward Tehran, warning that Washington remains prepared to resume large-scale military operations if ongoing negotiations fail.
Speaking during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Wednesday, Trump dismissed suggestions that looming US midterm elections could pressure him into compromising with Iran.
“They thought they were going to outwait me,” Trump said. “I don’t care about the midterms.”
The US President indicated that Washington was dissatisfied with the current terms being discussed in negotiations with Tehran.
“We’re not satisfied with it, but we will be,” Trump said. “Either that or we’ll have to just finish the job.”
“They want to just make a deal,” he added. “I don’t think they have a choice.”
Earlier in the day, the White House rejected an Iranian media report claiming that a draft framework under discussion included a US military pullback from areas near Iran and the lifting of a naval blockade on Iranian ports.
Calling the report “a complete fabrication”, the White House denied that any such concessions were part of the negotiations.
Trump also ruled out offering sanctions relief in exchange for Iran surrendering its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.
“No, no, not at all. Not sanctions relief, no,” Trump said in a brief interview with PBS News.
“They’re gonna give up their highly enriched uranium not for sanctions relief. No, no, not at all,” he added.
The latest developments have further fuelled fears of renewed instability in the Gulf region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.
With IANS inputs
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