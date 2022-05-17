Employee says Twitter is 'biased' towards conservatives in undercover operation

"Ideologically, it does not make sense, because we're actually censoring the right and not the left... It's true, there is bias. It is what it is today," Murugesan added.



According to him, the Twitter staff fear the Tesla CEO will make the company far more "capitalist" instead of the "socialist" environment it currently is.



"I think it's just like the environment, like you're there and you become like this commie," he said.



"So, everyone on the right wing will be like, 'bro, it's okay to stay, just gotta tolerate it.' 'The left will be like, no, I'm not gonna tolerate it. I need it censored or else I'm not gonna be on the platform," he added.