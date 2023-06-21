Employees sue Musk's Twitter over failure to pay 2022 bonuses

Elon Musk-run Twitter has been sued by its employees over its failure to pay bonuses for last year, despite promises that the company will pay at least 50 per cent of the target amounts.



According to the lawsuit filed in the San Francisco federal court, the staff alleged that "Twitter refused to pay employees who remained employed by the company in the first quarter of 2023 any bonus", Bloomberg reported.



The proposed class-action lawsuit on behalf of current and former Twitter employees was filed by Mark Shobinger, former senior director of compensation at Twitter.