Cannot help but comply with government: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Jack Dorsey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his three-day state visit to the United States, where he began his Wednesday schedule meeting with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter.

When reporters had asked Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, regarding Jack Dorsey's allegations against the Indian government, he said, "If we don't obey local government laws, then we will get shut down. So the best we can do is really to hew close to the law in any given country."

He added that it was impossible for Twitter to do more than that, otherwise "they would be blocked and their people arrested."

Jack Dorsey had earlier said in an interview with Breaking Points, a YouTube-based news channel, "India, for example, was a country that had many requests around the farmers' protests, around particular journalists that were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us, ‘we will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did, ‘we will shut down your offices, if you don’t follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country.”