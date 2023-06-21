Cannot help but comply with government: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Jack Dorsey
Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, said this when reporters asked him about former Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, following his meeting with Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his three-day state visit to the United States, where he began his Wednesday schedule meeting with Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and owner of Twitter.
When reporters had asked Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, regarding Jack Dorsey's allegations against the Indian government, he said, "If we don't obey local government laws, then we will get shut down. So the best we can do is really to hew close to the law in any given country."
He added that it was impossible for Twitter to do more than that, otherwise "they would be blocked and their people arrested."
Jack Dorsey had earlier said in an interview with Breaking Points, a YouTube-based news channel, "India, for example, was a country that had many requests around the farmers' protests, around particular journalists that were critical of the government, and it manifested in ways such as ‘we will shut Twitter down in India’, which is a very large market for us, ‘we will raid the homes of your employees’, which they did, ‘we will shut down your offices, if you don’t follow suit’. And this is India, a democratic country.”
Musk, however, added that Twitter would keep trying to provide the "free-est" form of freedom under the law. "There are different rules and regulations, different forms of government, so what we'll do, the best to provide the freest speech that is possible under the law," he said.
During the BBC Documentary on Prime Minister Modi controversy, Twitter had gone on a spree of deleting tweets and accounts, referring to the documentary. In an interview with BBC journalist, James Clayton, Musk had been asked why did he permit the tweet purge to happen.
In response, he had iterated a similar stand as he had made in his visit with the Prime Minister. He said that India's social media laws were very strict.
Musk added, "If the choice is between complying with laws or going to jail, I'd rather comply with laws than have any of my people go to jail."
He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 21, to discuss business in India.
