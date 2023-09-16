End of an era: London's India Club shuts down in face of rising rent

The India Club in London, with its early roots in the Indian Independence movement as a hub for nationalists and a home away from home for Indians in the UK over the years, will close permanently on Sunday, 17 September.

With its walls adorned with photographs of prominent Indians such as former prime ministers, the club's founding member was Krishna Menon, who went on to become the first high commissioner of independent India to the UK. Along with housing one of the UK's early Indian restaurants, India Club quickly transformed into a hub for a rapidly growing British South Asian community in the aftermath of India's Independence.

"We have been completely rushed off our feet since the public found out we were closing on 17 September," said Phiroza Marker, the manager of the Club. "We are closing but looking for new premises in the vicinity to relocate to."

Parsi-born Yadgar Marker has been running the establishment with his wife Freny and daughter Phiroza since they rescued it from ruin in 1997 as the director of Goldsand Hotels Limited.