Epstein files release delayed as US DoJ finds over a million additional records

The US Justice Department has said it may need “a few more weeks” to make public all records related to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein after the unexpected discovery of more than a million potentially relevant documents, further delaying compliance with a congressionally mandated deadline.

The announcement, made on Christmas Eve, came just days after the department failed to meet a deadline set under the recently enacted Epstein Files Transparency Act. It also followed a formal demand by a bipartisan group of US senators for an independent audit into the department’s handling of the disclosures.

In a post on social media, the Justice Department said federal prosecutors in Manhattan, along with the FBI, had uncovered a vast new tranche of material that could be linked to Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell. The department did not specify when it became aware of the additional records.

The revelation has raised questions in Congress, particularly because the department had earlier indicated that it had already conducted a thorough review of Epstein-related files. In July, the FBI and Justice Department issued an unsigned memo stating that an “exhaustive review” had found no further evidence suitable for release, an assertion now contradicted by the latest discovery.

Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously said that a substantial volume of Epstein-related material had already been handed over after she directed the FBI to submit its full files. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche later told lawmakers that prosecutors already possessed more than 3.6 million records linked to Epstein and Maxwell, though many were duplicates.

According to the Justice Department, lawyers are now working continuously to review the newly discovered documents and redact victims’ names and identifying details, as required by law. “Due to the sheer volume of material, this process may take a few more weeks,” the department said, adding that the files would be released as soon as possible.