Erdogan, NATO chief discuss Sweden-Finland membership bid

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held a discussion over the membership bid of Sweden and Finland to the military alliance.



During their phone call on Wednesday, Erdogan reiterated his stance that steps should be taken to address Turkey's "legitimate concerns" about Sweden and Finland's NATO membership requests, Xinhua news agency quoted an official statement issued in Ankara as saying.



Erdogan told Stoltenberg that Turkey wants written assurances from the two Nordic countries in order to make progress in their NATO membership.



He emphasised that they "cannot achieve progress in the process without concrete steps that meet Turkey's rightful expectations, and without giving written commitments to a paradigm shift in the fight against terrorism and defence industry cooperation", the statement said.