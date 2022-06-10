S.Korean Prez to attend NATO summit in Spain

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend a NATO summit in Spain later this month, becoming the first ever head of state from Seoul to be in attendance, a government official said on Friday.



The summit is scheduled to be held in Madrid on June 29 and 30, and this will be Yoon's first overseas trip since taking office, reports Yonhap News Agency.



"The President's attendance at the NATO summit will be his first overseas trip since taking office and will be an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation with NATO allies and partners to maintain the values- and rules-based international order, and to expand our country's role as a global pivotal nation," the official told reporters.



During the summit, Yoon will attend a session with the 30 NATO members and partner nations, such as Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, Ukraine, Georgia and the European Union.