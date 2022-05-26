'Finland, Sweden's NATO bids won't progress unless Turkey's concerns addressed'

"Our expectations were about taking concrete steps to address the presence of terrorist organisations... We've conveyed the information and documents on this matter," Kalin told a news conference after the meeting.



"We stated that this procedure would not be possible until Turkey's security concerns were addressed," he said, adding Finnish and Swedish officials had made notes and will submit them to their governments.



Turkey will continue consultations with both Finland and Sweden until the two countries respond to its concerns, according to Kalin.



Sweden and Finland have formally submitted their NATO membership applications.



However, Turkey is the only NATO member that objected to their bids so far, accusing the two countries of supporting the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Syria's Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).



The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades, and Ankara sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the PKK.