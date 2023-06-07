Erdogan pledges to submit constitution amendment proposal to Parliament

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to submit a new proposal for amending the Constitution to Parliament.



"We will re-submit our constitutional amendment proposal to the parliament's discretion," Erdogan said at a press conference after convening his cabinet first time since winning the May 28 presidential runoff.



Erdogan has been pushing for a new constitution to replace the current one introduced after a military coup in 1980.



His ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) has been working on a draft charter since last year.