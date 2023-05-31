Turkey: Erdogan keeps tough rhetoric after election victory

To the opposition, on the other hand, he showed no mercy. He again accused his challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of receiving and following orders from the headquarters of the PKK terrorist organization. In front of more than 350,000 supporters, Erdogan declared that there was a reason why Kilicdaroglu had promised to free Selahattin Demirtas, the former leader of the pro-Kurdish HDP. Demirtas, he said was a terrorist, and he, Erdogan, would never release him — whereupon the crowd called for Demirtas to face the death penalty.