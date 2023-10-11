Erdogan, Putin discuss ongoing Israeli-Palestinian tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a phone talk with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, discussing the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli tensions.

During the phone talk on Tuesday, 10 October, Erdogan and Putin exchanged views on measures to prevent the spread of the tension, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement issued by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In the phone talk, Erdogan told Putin that targeting civilian settlements is worrying and that such moves are not welcomed by Turkey, it said.

Erdogan pledged to continue every effort to ensure calm in the region, it added.

For his part, Putin voiced concern at the "catastrophic increase" in the number of civilian victims in Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Kremlin said in a statement.