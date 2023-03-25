Eric Garcetti sworn in as US ambassador to India

Garcetti, 52, was not confirmed by the Senate in President Biden's first two years in office amid concerns by some lawmakers that he had not adequately handled allegations of sexual assault and harassment against a former senior adviser.



President Biden renominated him to the same position in January this year.



Garcetti supporters argued that geopolitical concerns were too important to leave India without an ambassador.



The US Embassy in India has been without an ambassador since January 2021, the longest stretch in the history of US-India relations that the post has sat vacant, since Kenneth Juster, the last US envoy in New Delhi, stepped down after the change of government in America.