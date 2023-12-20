EU countries, lawmakers agree major reform of asylum system

What is the agreement about?

The aim of the agreement is to reduce the amount of irregular migration to the European Union.

The reform includes provisions for faster vetting of irregular arrivals, the creation of border detention centers and quicker deportation for asylum seekers whose requests are rejected.

The overhaul also contains a solidarity mechanism to reduce the pressure for southern countries that are seeing large numbers of asylum seekers arriving at their gates.

Under the mechanism, some asylum seekers will be relocated to other EU states, while countries that refuse to take them in will make a financial or material contribution to those that do.

Up to the end of November this year, the EU border agency Frontex had registered more than 355,000 irregular border crossings into the bloc, an increase of 17%.