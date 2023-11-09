India to be added to UK safe states list, ruling out asylum rights for illegal migrants

The UK government has tabled plans to add India to an expanded list of safe states, which would speed up the process of returning Indians who travel from the country illegally and rule out their chances of seeking asylum in Britain.

Draft legislation laid in the House of Commons on Wednesday includes India and Georgia as the countries to be added to the list. The UK home office said the move is aimed at strengthening the country's immigration system and help prevent abuse by people making unfounded protection claims.

“We must stop people making dangerous and illegal journeys to the UK from fundamentally safe countries,” said UK home secretary Suella Braverman. “Expanding this list will allow us to more swiftly remove people with no right to be here and sends a clear message that if you come here illegally, you cannot stay. We remain committed to delivering the measures in our Illegal Migration Act, which will play a part in the fight against illegal migration.”

The move is in line with measures to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s pledge to “stop the boats” of migrants landing on the country's shores illegally after making precarious journeys across the English Channel. The home office said Indian and Georgian small boat arrivals have increased over the past year, despite individuals from these countries not being at obvious risk of persecution.