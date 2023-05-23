UK cracks down on overseas student visa right to bring family dependants

"While the vast majority of students will be unaffected by proposals that limit the ability to be accompanied by dependants, more information is needed on the programmes that are in scope before a proper assessment of the impact can be made," said Jamie Arrowsmith, Director of Universities UK International (UUKi) the representative body for 140 UK universities.



"Yet we do know that any changes are likely to have a disproportionate impact on women and students from certain countries. We, therefore, urge the government to work with the sector to limit and monitor the impact on particular groups of students and on universities, which are already under serious financial pressures," he said.



The UUKi welcomed confirmation that the new Graduate route visa, which allows students to stay on and seek work experience for up to three years at the end of their degree, will remain "open and competitive".



Indians, who recently overtook Chinese as the leading nationality granted study visas to the UK, are the highest cohort to access this visa launched in July 2021.



As per official data for 2020-21, there were 87,045 Indian first-year enrolments behind China's 99,965 and ahead of Nigeria's 32,945.



In terms of the number of dependants accompanying these students, Nigerians rank the highest followed by Indians.