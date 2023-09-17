UK government announces visa fee hike, effective 4 October

The British government has announced that a proposed hike in visa fees will become effective from 4 October, when a visit visa for under six months will cost GBP 15 more and student visas will be GBP 127 more expensive for travellers from around the world, including Indians.

Following legislation tabled in Parliament on Friday, 15 September, the UK Home Office said the changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months will rise to GBP 115 and the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the UK will rise to GBP 490, to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

The move follows British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement in July that the fees and health surcharge paid towards the UK’s state-funded National Health Service (NHS) by visa applicants are set to rise “significantly” to meet the country’s public sector wage increase.