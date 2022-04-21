EU currently preparing 6th package of sanctions against Russia: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the European Union (EU) is currently preparing a sixth package of sanctions against Russia as Moscow's war against Kiev has entered its 56th day.



In his latest video address posted on Thursdau, Zelenksy said he discussed the sanctions with President of the European Council Charles Michel during their meeting in Kiev earlier on Wednesday.



"We are working to make it truly painful for the Russian military machine and the Russian state as a whole. I emphasize in all negotiations that sanctions are needed not as an end in themselves, but as a practical tool to motivate Russia to seek peace," the President was quoted as saying in the video.