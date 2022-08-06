EU emergency gas plan for winter to enter into force next week

An emergency European Union (EU) gas conservation plan, prompted by fears of a cut-off of Russian gas supplies, will enter into force at the start of next week after the bloc's member states completed a final procedural step, the Czech EU Presidency announced.



The plan provides for a voluntary 15 per cent reduction in EU member states' gas consumption between August 1, 2022 and March 31, 2023, compared to the average consumption in the same period over the past five years, reports dpa news agency.



An emergency mechanism to trigger a bloc-wide alert in the event of widespread gas shortages is also included to make the gas-savings targets mandatory.