First coal plant in Germany resumes operation amid gas crisis

But as gas flows from Russia via the strategically important Nord Stream 1 pipeline have been reduced to 20 per cent, the German government is considering halting the country's nuclear phase-out and preparing further legislation to bring back lignite-fired power plants to the electricity market.



A gas-saving ordinance is currently being prepared to prevent the "unnecessary generation of electricity from natural gas", the Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action announced recently.



It "will come into force when it becomes clear that even more gas savings are needed in electricity generation", the Ministry said.