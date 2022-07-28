Gas through Nord Stream 1 flows at reduced 20% capacity

In order to prepare for the coming winter, the energy ministers of the European Union (EU) member states agreed on Tuesday on a voluntary 15 per cent reduction target for gas use from the average from 2017-2021 until the end of March 2023.



"We are doing everything we can to ensure that there is no gas shortage," Habeck said. "We have to save energy and find alternative sources."



The EU decision has also made it possible to trigger a "Union alert" once security of supply reaches crisis levels. In this case, gas demand reduction would become mandatory.



Member states that are not connected to the gas networks of other member states are exempt from mandatory gas reductions.



"We are now ready to address our energy security at European scale, as a Union," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.