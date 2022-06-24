EU leaders grant Ukraine, Moldova EU candidate status

Ukraine applied for EU membership shortly after the conflict with Russia began in the end of February.



The country handed its application on February 28. Moldova applied for EU membership on March 3.



Georgia applied for the EU membership on the same day with Moldova, but the European Commission said earlier last week that Georgia's application would be re-examined at a later stage when further reforms will have been made.



The EU candidate countries would need to meet accession conditions to be able to join the bloc, including on issues relating to justice, anti-corruption mechanisms and rule of law, among others, according to EU's criteria.