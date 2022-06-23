Ukraine set to be approved as EU candidate at Brussels summit

"We do not accept the idea of the queue," he said, arguing Kiev's eagerness could set an example to other states.



"Every state has its road map, has its path. And if there is political will, if there is support of society (and) business operators to move forward to implement reform in a bold and fast way, why we should wait?" he told the BBC.



Several EU states have agreed to back Ukraine's candidacy, provided conditions are attached before accession negotiations can begin, including judicial and anti-corruption reforms.



Chentsov has insisted some reforms can take place, even while the country is at war and not in control of its whole territory.



"We are not starting from scratch," he insists, pointing to work carried out since the EU and Ukraine signed an association agreement in 2014.



But it would be "logical" to carry out bigger reforms once the situation on the ground became more stable, he told the BBC.