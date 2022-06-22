Ukraine-based publishing house's CEO, journalist killed in action

"Today it has been confirmed that Blitz-Inform Publishing House CEO, Business publication Editor-in-Chief, Business 100 project initiator Volodymyr Chepovyi was killed in action. Enthusiastic, cheerful, active," Shykota wrote.



Chepovyi's death was also confirmed by political expert Vitalii Kulyk.



"Volodymyr Chepovyi went to war as a volunteer fighter of the Territorial Defense Forces and was killed in the early weeks of June. His body was identified just yesterday," Kulyk noted.