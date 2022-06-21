Meet the Russian journalist who sold his Nobel prize for $103.5 million to help Ukrainian war refugees

A staunch critic of the Kremlin and famous Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov auctioned his medal for $103.5 million to help Ukrainian refugees.

The editor of Novaya Gazeta – a Russian newspaper famous for its anti-Putin coverage received the Nobel peace prize with Maria Ressa of the Philippines this year.

According to news agency AP, a spokesperson for Heritage Auctions, which handled the sale, said that the medal was auctioned for a record $103.5 million.

Muratov, after the auction, in an interview said, “I was hoping that there was going to be an enormous amount of solidarity, but I was not expecting this to be such a huge amount”.