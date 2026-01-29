EU lists Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organisation

The European Union has formally agreed to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation, a significant escalation in Western response to Tehran’s violent suppression of nationwide protests, the bloc’s top diplomat announced on Thursday, 29 January. The decision was reached unanimously by EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, following weeks of deliberation among the 27-member bloc.

High representative Kaja Kallas said the move was a direct response to the “brutal repression” carried out by Iranian authorities, which rights groups say has resulted in the deaths of more than 6,300 people. Kallas stressed that “repression cannot go unanswered” and that “any regime that kills thousands of its own people is working toward its own demise”.

The terrorist designation of the IRGC — a powerful branch of Iran’s armed forces created after the 1979 Islamic Revolution — sends a clear political signal from the EU. The decision adds the entire paramilitary organisation to the bloc’s terror blacklist, subjecting it and its members to an asset freeze, travel bans and restrictions on funds and services under EU law. Many senior IRGC commanders and affiliated entities were already subject to EU sanctions for various actions, but the new listing consolidates and expands those restrictions.

France, which had initially resisted the idea of blacklisting the IRGC over concerns for European detainees and diplomatic ties, shifted its position ahead of the vote, paving the way for unanimous approval. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said that there could be “no impunity for the crimes committed” against peaceful protesters and urged Iran to release political prisoners, end executions and restore internet access.