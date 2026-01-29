Iran dismisses Trump’s threats, warns of response to any US attack

Trump urged Tehran to return to negotiations, saying time was running out. “Hopefully Iran will quickly ‘Come to the Table’ and negotiate a fair and equitable deal – NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS – one that is good for all parties,” he wrote. “MAKE A DEAL!”

The president’s warnings came despite his repeated assertions that last year’s US strikes had “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme. He also cautioned that any future attack, should Iran refuse to strike a deal, would be “far worse” than those carried out in June.

Trump has repeatedly signalled he is weighing military action in response to Iran’s internal unrest, a stance that has fuelled anxiety across an already volatile region. While tensions briefly eased after demonstrations were quelled and Trump said Tehran had pledged not to carry out planned executions, they flared anew this week with the deployment of the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier to the region.

The move has heightened fears of a direct confrontation. Adnan Hayajneh, a professor of international relations at Qatar University, described the carrier’s deployment as a deliberate “show of power”, intended to send Tehran a blunt message. “If you cannot follow exactly what we want, we will let the missiles fly,” he said.

Hayajneh noted that Washington was still weighing diplomacy against military escalation, but said such threats were part of what he called “the American way” of forcing Iran back to the negotiating table. He added that the US was seeking to curb Iran’s nuclear and missile ambitions at a moment when Tehran is weakened domestically, regionally, and internationally.

Iran, for its part, insists its nuclear programme is strictly civilian and that it has the sovereign right to enrich uranium. The whereabouts of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium remain unclear following the June strikes.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian weighed in on Tuesday, condemning the latest US threats as destabilising. He said they were “aimed at disrupting the security of the region and will achieve nothing other than instability”.

Araghchi also reiterated that Iran would not resume nuclear negotiations under the shadow of military intimidation. “Negotiations don’t go along with threats,” he told state media, stressing that talks could only occur once “menaces and excessive demands” ceased. He also denied reports of recent contact with US envoy Steve Witkoff.