EU pushing new sanctions on Russia, expanding aid to Ukraine

In a decisive move to bolster Ukraine and punish Moscow, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, 10 September, unveiled plans for a fresh wave of EU sanctions against Russia, alongside expanded military and financial support for Kyiv.

Speaking in her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen said the EU is working with partners on a 19th sanctions package. Measures will focus on accelerating the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels and targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet.”

She highlighted that the EU has already provided nearly €170 billion (US$199 billion) in aid to Ukraine and is devising new mechanisms to ensure long-term support. This includes a proposed “Reparations Loan” funded by immobilised Russian assets.