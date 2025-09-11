EU pushing new sanctions on Russia, expanding aid to Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismisses effectiveness of Western sanctions, saying they have failed to change Russia’s stance on Ukraine
In a decisive move to bolster Ukraine and punish Moscow, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday, 10 September, unveiled plans for a fresh wave of EU sanctions against Russia, alongside expanded military and financial support for Kyiv.
Speaking in her annual State of the Union address to the European Parliament, von der Leyen said the EU is working with partners on a 19th sanctions package. Measures will focus on accelerating the phase-out of Russian fossil fuels and targeting Russia’s “shadow fleet.”
She highlighted that the EU has already provided nearly €170 billion (US$199 billion) in aid to Ukraine and is devising new mechanisms to ensure long-term support. This includes a proposed “Reparations Loan” funded by immobilised Russian assets.
Von der Leyen also unveiled a “Drone Alliance” with Ukraine to maintain its battlefield advantage and an “Eastern Flank Watch” system, which would involve real-time space surveillance and a “drone wall” along Europe’s eastern border, a proposal originating from the Baltic states.
Defending a recent trade deal with the United States, von der Leyen called it “the best possible” for Europe, preventing a potentially damaging trade war. She also announced the creation of a multi-billion-euro “Scaleup Europe Fund” to support fast-growing companies in strategic sectors.
Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the effectiveness of Western sanctions, saying they have failed to change Russia’s stance on Ukraine. “The unprecedented number of sanctions imposed on our country over nearly four years has no effect,” Peskov said, noting that Russia remains committed to its “special military operation” until a diplomatic outcome guarantees its security.
Peskov added that Moscow is monitoring US statements on potential new sanctions but welcomed efforts toward constructive peace talks.
The remarks come as the EU and the US consider additional measures against Russia amid stalled negotiations in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
With IANS inputs