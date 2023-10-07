EU summit on future strategy concludes in Spain's Granada

Leaders of the EU member states concluded their one-day informal summit featuring the bloc's future strategy and enlargement in Granada, Spain, with the adoption of the Granada declaration.

The leaders gathered in the southern Spanish city to "mark the start of the process to define the Union's general political directions and priorities for the years to come, setting a strategic course of action to shape our common future for the benefit of all," said the declaration on Friday.

Speaking at a press conference after the summit, European Council president Charles Michel said the adoption of the declaration was an important starting point for future work on the EU's Strategic Agenda (2024-29). The Granada summit marked the first time that EU leaders debated future priorities for the agenda, set to be adopted in June 2024.

On enlargement, the declaration added that both the EU and future member states need to be ready, Xinhua news agency reported.