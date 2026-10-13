EU to cap Chinese hybrid vehicle imports at 350,000 units per year year

The European Union will limit annual imports of hybrid electric vehicles from China to 350000 cars from December, the European Commission has confirmed, in a move expected to halve China's market share in the segment from six per cent to three per cent.

Imports of battery and plug-in hybrid vehicles from China have surged over the past two years, with about 800000 expected to be sold in the EU this year.

The annual quota will be imposed under World Trade Organization safeguard measures, allowing it to be implemented more quickly than anti-dumping measures, which require investigations.

Vehicles imported beyond the quota will not face additional tariffs but will remain blocked at European ports and customs facilities, officials said.

EU-assembled vehicles exempt

Chinese vehicles assembled within the EU, including those manufactured in Hungary or potentially in Spain in the future, will be exempt from the quota. However, European companies manufacturing cars in China will remain subject to the restrictions.