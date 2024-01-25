EU to unveil economic security plans with eye to China

The European Union on Wednesday will announce a number of measures it hopes will help keep sensitive technology and key infrastructure out of the hands of global rivals, notably China.

The proposed rules would require more rigorous screening of investments from abroad, tighter controls on exports and more restrictions on who can participate in researching key technologies.

Although the plan does not mention any specific country, the initiatives come as the EU focuses on "de-risking" its economic relations with China, the bloc's most important trading partner.

According to a draft text seen by the AFP news agency, the plan will address "risks to EU economic security while ensuring that the EU remains a most attractive destination for business and investment."

"Geopolitical tensions and the pace of technological change mean there is a need for more coordinated action at EU level," the document reportedly said.

Critics have, however, warned that they will be difficult to enforce given that every EU member state retains control over its own foreign policy.