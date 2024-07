EU transfers 1.5 bn euros of frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine

The European Union (EU) has announced that it has transferred 1.5 billion euros ($1.62 billion) worth of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

The diversion of funds was made possible after the EU adopted a set of legal acts in May, allowing the use of these net profits for Ukraine's benefit, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement on Friday, 26 July the EU said this was the first payment derived from immobilised Russian assets.

The funds will be allocated through the European Peace Facility and to the Ukraine Facility.

The 1.4 billion euros allocated to the European Peace Facility will be used to finance the acquisition of priority military equipment, including air defence systems and artillery ammunition, said Josep Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs.