EU–China trade tensions set to sharpen further in 2026, report warns

Trade tensions between the European Union and China are likely to intensify in 2026 as Brussels continues to diversify away from Beijing and strengthens its trade defence mechanisms, even as China shows little inclination to alter its approach, according to a new report.

An analysis published by Politico suggests that EU–China trade relations have effectively reached an impasse. This comes despite expectations that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz may travel to China next month in what would be his first official visit since taking office.

Economists remain sceptical about any near-term improvement in trade balances. Alicia Garcia-Herrero, chief economist for Asia-Pacific at Natixis and a senior fellow at the Bruegel think tank, said expectations that China would increase its consumption of European products were unrealistic, warning that the EU’s trade deficit with China is unlikely to narrow any time soon.