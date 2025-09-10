Faking it? Trump wants EU to set 100 pc tariffs on India, China

Trump has not hidden his displeasure at India’s balancing act. He publicly vented “disappointment” at the oil trade with Russia, warning that the US had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China”. To reinforce his point, he posted an old image of Modi alongside Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Beijing, meanwhile, has seized on the discord. On 9 September, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong criticised Washington’s tariff measures, calling them “unfair and unreasonable.” Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II, Xu accused the US of turning tariffs into a “weapon” to extract “exorbitant” costs from trading partners. He called for India and China to step up cooperation to mitigate the impact of American measures.

For India, the dilemma is stark. While Modi has invested heavily in presenting the US as a strategic partner, his government continues to defend Russian oil imports as dictated by “market realities”. Officials in New Delhi insist that affordable energy is critical for growth and cannot be sacrificed to Western sanctions. For Washington, however, every barrel bought from Moscow represents a financial lifeline for Putin’s war machine.

The contrast between Trump’s criticism and praise highlights the uncertain state of ties. Just last week, he hailed Modi as a “great Prime Minister” and insisted “there’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion”. Modi’s responses have been diplomatic but vague, reinforcing the image of unity without offering solutions.

Analysts note that while both leaders appear keen to project stability, the substance tells a different story. The disputes over tariffs, energy and strategic alignment remain unresolved, with little sign of imminent compromise. Trump’s attempt to rally Europe behind 100 per cent tariffs on India and China is a reminder that, despite talk of friendship, New Delhi remains under growing pressure from Washington.

With inputs from agencies