Faking it? Trump wants EU to set 100 pc tariffs on India, China
Analysts note that while both Modi and Trump appear keen to project stability, the substance tells a different story
US President Donald Trump has called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on India and China in a bid to cut off Russian oil revenues, a move that underscores the deep strains in Washington’s relationship with New Delhi.
While Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have exchanged warm words in recent days about the “limitless potential” of their partnership, analysts caution that the rhetoric masks unresolved disputes over trade, energy and geopolitics.
Trump’s demand to EU officials came during a meeting in Brussels, where he argued that pressuring India and China over their energy purchases was vital to forcing Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
The US president, who vowed to broker peace in Ukraine “on day one” of his return to office (that would be 6 January this year), is grappling with intensifying Russian strikes on Ukraine and has sought stronger European backing for economic pressure.
The aggressive push on tariffs stands in contrast to Trump’s public gestures of goodwill towards Modi. On Tuesday, he told reporters the US and India were “continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers” and wrote on Truth Social that he foresaw “no difficulty” in achieving a “successful conclusion.”
He added that he expected to speak with his “very good friend” Modi in the coming weeks. Modi responded the next day on X, echoing the optimism and calling the two countries “close friends and natural partners”.
The carefully choreographed exchanges are being interpreted as an attempt to calm markets and reassure audiences in both capitals. Modi wrote that both sides were pushing forward talks quickly to unlock the “limitless potential” of the India–US relationship.
Yet the conciliatory tone comes only weeks after Washington doubled tariffs on Indian exports to 50 per cent, adding a 25 per cent levy as 'punishment' for New Delhi’s continued purchase of discounted Russian crude.
Trump has not hidden his displeasure at India’s balancing act. He publicly vented “disappointment” at the oil trade with Russia, warning that the US had “lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest China”. To reinforce his point, he posted an old image of Modi alongside Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
Beijing, meanwhile, has seized on the discord. On 9 September, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong criticised Washington’s tariff measures, calling them “unfair and unreasonable.” Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of China’s victory over Japan in World War II, Xu accused the US of turning tariffs into a “weapon” to extract “exorbitant” costs from trading partners. He called for India and China to step up cooperation to mitigate the impact of American measures.
For India, the dilemma is stark. While Modi has invested heavily in presenting the US as a strategic partner, his government continues to defend Russian oil imports as dictated by “market realities”. Officials in New Delhi insist that affordable energy is critical for growth and cannot be sacrificed to Western sanctions. For Washington, however, every barrel bought from Moscow represents a financial lifeline for Putin’s war machine.
The contrast between Trump’s criticism and praise highlights the uncertain state of ties. Just last week, he hailed Modi as a “great Prime Minister” and insisted “there’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion”. Modi’s responses have been diplomatic but vague, reinforcing the image of unity without offering solutions.
Analysts note that while both leaders appear keen to project stability, the substance tells a different story. The disputes over tariffs, energy and strategic alignment remain unresolved, with little sign of imminent compromise. Trump’s attempt to rally Europe behind 100 per cent tariffs on India and China is a reminder that, despite talk of friendship, New Delhi remains under growing pressure from Washington.
With inputs from agencies
