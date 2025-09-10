‘Natural partners’, really? Congress questions PM Modi’s remark amid Trump tariffs

The Congress on 10 September took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments describing India and the United States as “natural partners”, raising questions about the nature of the relationship in light of claims made by US president Donald Trump.

The opposition party's remarks followed Modi’s positive response to President Trump’s recent statements on trade negotiations between the two countries. The Prime Minister had expressed optimism that the ongoing talks would unlock the “limitless potential” of the partnership.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh responded with a pointed question. “Prime Minister Modi has told President Trump that India and the US are ‘natural partners’. The question is now this: Are they so natural that President Trump has declared on over 35 different occasions that he brought about the India–Pakistan ceasefire on the evening of 10 May using trade as the instrument of leverage?” he asked.