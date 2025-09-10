‘Natural partners’, really? Congress questions PM Modi’s remark amid Trump tariffs
Jairam Ramesh’s taunt follows Modi’s positive response to President Trump’s recent statements on trade negotiations between the two countries
The Congress on 10 September took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comments describing India and the United States as “natural partners”, raising questions about the nature of the relationship in light of claims made by US president Donald Trump.
The opposition party's remarks followed Modi’s positive response to President Trump’s recent statements on trade negotiations between the two countries. The Prime Minister had expressed optimism that the ongoing talks would unlock the “limitless potential” of the partnership.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh responded with a pointed question. “Prime Minister Modi has told President Trump that India and the US are ‘natural partners’. The question is now this: Are they so natural that President Trump has declared on over 35 different occasions that he brought about the India–Pakistan ceasefire on the evening of 10 May using trade as the instrument of leverage?” he asked.
President Trump’s latest remarks have been interpreted as a signal of a potential thaw in what has been a strained bilateral relationship of late.
In a post on Truth Social on 9 September, Tuesday, the US president said he was “pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations”.
“I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries!” Trump added.
Prime Minister Modi, responding on X (formerly Twitter) on 10 September, Wednesday, said he was confident that the ongoing discussions would lead to new opportunities for both countries.
India and the US are close friends and natural partners, Modi said, adding that both nations are committed to concluding the trade talks promptly.
He stated, “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”
President Trump later reshared Modi’s message on his social media platform.
The positive exchange marks a notable shift in tone, as ties between India and the United States had recently endured what many described as the lowest point in over two decades. Tensions were exacerbated by US tariffs and concerns over India’s purchase of Russian oil.
The US administration had doubled tariffs on Indian goods to as high as 50 per cent, including a further 25 per cent duty imposed in response to India’s continued crude oil imports from Russia — a move India labelled as “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.
Despite these challenges, Trump’s rhetoric has softened in recent days — even if his actions are yet to follow suit.
Last week, he reiterated his personal rapport with Modi, stating, “I always will. I’ll always be friends with Modi, he’s a great Prime Minister. He’s great. I’ll always be friends, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment.”
“But India and the United States have a special relationship. There’s nothing to worry about. We just have moments on occasion,” Trump added, smiling during his remarks from the Oval Office on 5 September, Friday.
Prime Minister Modi responded to Trump’s comments the following day, saying, “Deeply appreciate and fully reciprocate President Trump's sentiments and positive assessment of our ties.”
“India and the US have a very positive and forward-looking Comprehensive and Global Strategic Partnership,” he added.