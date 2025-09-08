Zelenskyy backs Trump, calls tariff on India ‘the right idea’

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has voiced support for Donald Trump’s tariffs on nations like India that are providing economic support to Russia, even as New Delhi claims it is ramping up its diplomatic efforts to help bring an end to the devastating war in Ukraine.

“I think the idea to put tariffs on the countries continuing to make deals with Russia is the right idea,” Zelenskyy told ABC News, amid growing international pressure on nations engaging with Moscow, including India for its purchases of Russian crude oil.

His remarks came amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, where he met with both Chinese and Russian leaders, navigating the complex currents of global diplomacy.