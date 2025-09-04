Trump’s tariffs risk US–India ties, warns Democrat lawmaker who met Indian envoy

A prominent US lawmaker, Representative Gregory Meeks, has expressed concern that former President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on India could jeopardise the strong ties between the two nations.

Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasised congressional backing for the US–India relationship during a meeting with the Indian ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on 4 September (local time).

“Met with @AmbVMKwatra to underscore Congress’ support for the US-India partnership, which has strengthened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad,” the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats stated on social media, quoting Meeks.