Trump’s tariffs risk US–India ties, warns Democrat lawmaker who met Indian envoy
Gregory Meeks of the House Foreign Affairs Committee emphasised congressional backing for the US–India relationship, however
A prominent US lawmaker, Representative Gregory Meeks, has expressed concern that former President Donald Trump’s imposition of tariffs on India could jeopardise the strong ties between the two nations.
Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, emphasised congressional backing for the US–India relationship during a meeting with the Indian ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on 4 September (local time).
“Met with @AmbVMKwatra to underscore Congress’ support for the US-India partnership, which has strengthened over the past 25 years, including through the Quad,” the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats stated on social media, quoting Meeks.
“I reaffirmed our commitment to deeper ties, our shared hope for peace in Ukraine, and my alarm at Trump’s arbitrary tariffs that threaten this vital relationship [emphasis ours],” Meeks added.
In response, Ambassador Kwatra expressed appreciation for Meeks' consistent engagement and backing of bilateral relations.
“Grateful for his constant counsel and steadfast support to the US–India relationship throughout his leadership on @HouseForeign,” Kwatra wrote.
Kwatra said their conversation covered a wide range of topics including trade, energy cooperation, the Indo-Pacific, and other shared interests.
Additionally, the Indian envoy held talks with Representative Carol Miller, chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus as well, and apparently briefed her on India’s energy security strategy and trade outlook.
“Took the opportunity to brief @RepCarolMiller, chair of the Congressional Energy Export Caucus, on India's energy security and trade perspectives, especially India's hydrocarbon trade with the US. Highlighted India's steadfast support to all efforts, including the Alaska Summit, for the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy,” Kwatra posted on X.
Ambassador Kwatra has been holding regular discussions with US lawmakers amid ongoing tensions in India–US relations following the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration, which total up to 50 per cent.
These include a 25 per cent duty specifically targeting India’s imports on Russian oil.
India has continued to defend its oil purchases from Russia, stating that such decisions are guided by national interests and global market conditions.