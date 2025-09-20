EU unveils tougher sanctions package against Russia under US pressure

In a decisive move signaling renewed pressure on Moscow, the European Commission has unveiled its 19th sanctions package against Russia, aiming at banks, crypto assets, and energy imports, after a brief delay to coordinate with the United States. The measures now await approval from EU member states.

“We can confirm that the commission has adopted a new package of sanctions against Russia, the 19th package,” said Paula Pinho, chief spokesperson of the European Commission, during a press briefing on Friday, 19 September.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on social media platform X that the package follows discussions with US President Donald Trump. She highlighted that the sanctions would also aim to accelerate the phase-out of Russian fossil fuel imports, originally scheduled for completion by 1 January 2028.

Currently, about 19 per cent of Europe’s gas supply comes from Russia through the TurkStream pipeline and liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments. The EU is reportedly considering an expedited ban on Russian LNG. Over the past weekend, Trump urged European allies to halt Russian oil purchases and suggested imposing duties on countries facilitating Russia’s energy exports to weaken its economy.