There is “absolutely no evidence” that Russian premier Vladimir Putin wants to negotiate peace in Ukraine, Sir richard Moore, the head of Britain’s foreign intelligence agency MI6 (aka the Secret Intelligence Service) warned in his outgoing speech on 19 September, Friday.

Speaking at the British consulate in Istanbul, on the verge of stepping down (at the end of this month) after five years as head of MI6, Sir Richard added that Putin was “stringing us along”

“He seeks to impose his imperial will by all means at his disposal. But he cannot succeed," Moore said. "Bluntly, Putin has bitten off more than he can chew. He thought he was going to win an easy victory. But he — and many others — underestimated the Ukrainians.”

But Ukraine is under considerable strain after three years of fighting this war, and its own president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be banking on similar sentiments from his European allies too, as prospects for Ukraine joining NATO now look remote (despite optimism around it early in the year) given recent negative signals from the Trump administration and key European governments.

Kyiv’s Western allies, Zelenskyy hopes, will pivoted to a new approach: investing billions in Ukraine’s arms industry as a long-term strategy to help repel Russian aggression, enhancing national security for Ukraine and building at the same time a European “steel porcupine” capable of deterring future attacks, given Putin’s recent forays into Poland being seen as a testing of EU boundaries and strength.

Shifting focus from a NATO membership bid to defence industry partnerships

While several NATO leaders have reiterated Ukraine’s “irreversible path” towards future membership, immediate accession is not on the agenda due to both the ongoing war and political sensitivities within the alliance.

Instead, the ‘rest of the West’ — while the US under Donald Trump flip-flops freer than a weather vane — is stepping up direct financial and technological support to Ukraine’s defence sector.